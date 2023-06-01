Suspect Arrested after Nashville Police Officer Shot on Donelson Pike

UPDATE: 4:00 PM – The suspect was captured on Upshaw Drive.
Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man after an officer was injured during a shooting on June 1, 2023, according to police.
It happened at 560 Donelson Pike on Thursday afternoon.
The suspect is at large in the area of Clairidge Dr/Shacklett Dr off Donelson Pk. He may be wearing a dark gray T-shirt.
The officer is currently in critical condition.
Traffic is currently blocked while authorities lead an investigation.
I-40W has been reopened. Exit 216 for Donelson Pike remains closed.
