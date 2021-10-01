Suspect Arrested After Maury County Shooting

One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning in Columbia, according to WSMV.

Maury County Sheriff said 3 people were shot and killed by Nathanial Pipkin, WSMV reports. Officials said one of the victims was an 11-year old and another victim was Pipkin’s mother.

Officials say one of the victims an 11-year old. The call about the shooting came in just before 6am. Maury Co. Sheriff said from the time of the 911 call to when the suspect was in custody was about 3 hours. Officials say he was 107 miles away

Deputies in Maury County tell me there was a shooting near here this morning by Double Branch road & Sam Johnson Road. Deputies say the suspect has been taken into a custody A press conference is expected to be held at about 1pm today.

