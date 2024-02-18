SusieCakes to Open First Tennessee Location

SusieCakes, a female-owned and operated bakery with locations on the West Coast and in Texas, is set to open its first Tennessee location in the heart of Green Hills on Saturday, February 24th at 2177 Village Green Hills Drive, Nashville. The bakery will offer delicious, old-fashioned desserts made entirely on-site and from scratch.

The 3,000-square-foot space on the exterior of Green Hills Mall will feature a lounge and seating area where guests of SusieCakes can relax and enjoy their desserts while observing the open kitchen where they can watch the bakery team making treats from scratch daily. Guests with pets will also be delighted to find complimentary signature SusieCakes’ Fido-friendly treats inside the shop.

SusieCakes is nationally renowned for serving up a wide array of fresh-baked desserts, from old-fashioned layer cakes to classic cookies and traditional pies. In addition to their standard menu of all-American desserts, the bakery features popular seasonal specials throughout the year and holiday focused treats. Made only with the highest quality ingredients, these confections serve as founder Susan Sarich’s homage to her grandmothers, who passed on their baking traditions to Sarich along with a strong commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food and hospitality industry.

“Nashville, known for its celebratory nature and diverse culinary scene, is the perfect backdrop for our newest venture,” said founder and CEO Susan Sarich. “We are eager to contribute to the city’s rich tapestry of flavors and become an integral part of the local community. We look forward to welcoming our new Nashville family in to enjoy our high-quality desserts that have become synonymous with the SusieCakes brand.”

The Nashville SusieCakes location will place an emphasis on the brand’s celebratory nature with branded merchandise and party staples such as candles, confetti, balloons, and cake servers, making it a one-stop-shop for any special gathering.

The Green Hills location will open its doors on Saturday, February 24th with a Grand Opening Celebration from 12-3pm. Highlights of the grand opening celebration include samples of assorted baked goods, music, face painting, balloon artists, a chance to win free cake for a year, and more family friendly activities. Additionally, the first 50 guests in line will receive a SusieCakes’ branded coffee mug.