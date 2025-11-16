Sushi-san Opens in 12 South, Bringing Chicago Favorite to Nashville

Sushi-san from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, opened on Wednesday, November 12 in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood. Known for its ultra-fresh fish, deep sake and Japanese whisky list, and golden-era hip-hop soundtrack, this marks Sushi-san’s first location outside of Chicago and Lettuce’s second in Nashville, following the opening of Aba in Wedgewood-Houston. Reservations for Sushi-san are now live, click here to make your reservation.

“We’ve admired Nashville’s incredible culinary growth and are thrilled to join it,” says Amarit Dulyapaibul, Managing Partner at Lettuce. “12 South is one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in the country, and it’s the perfect home for Sushi-san. We want to be a true neighborhood spot where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy a great meal.”

Located at 2212 12th Avenue South in the Ashwood Center, the menu created by Master Sushi Chef Kaze Chan showcases Chef Kaze’s two decades of sushi mastery and leverages direct relationships with the Martinez and Yamasaki families from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market.

Menu highlights include curated nigiri and sashimi sets like the Mr. Maguro which features sustainably sourced Balfego bluefin tuna from Spain; maki and hand rolls from Spicy Tuna to Super San with chu-toro and otoro tartare; binchotan-roasted meats such as Vietnamese Pork and Beef N Bop Sizzling Rice Bowl; and small plates like Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice.

Nashville’s location will also feature Sushi-san’s first walk-up soft-serve window, offering flavors like Hokkaido Vanilla and Pineapple Whip, plus desserts by Netflix School of Chocolate winner Juan Gutierrez.

The beverage program, led by Beverage Director and Partner Kevin Beary, features 65 Japanese whiskies—including rare Mars and Chichibu bottles—blast-chilled Asahi draft, and cocktails using Japanese ingredients. The sake list, curated by Sake Sommelier Daniel Bennett, showcases over 20 selections, including the restaurant’s private label Sake-san, brewed in Osaka.

Sushi-san seats 158 guests, including a 8-seat sushi bar, 24-seat bar and lounge, patio, and 12-seat private dining room.

Dinner service runs Monday–Thursday 3 p.m –10 p.m. and Friday–Sunday 2 p.m. –10 p.m.and is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery, with lunch service coming soon. Reservations are available at sushisanrestaurant.com/nashville.

