Sushi by Bou to Open First Nashville Location

Simplevenue, the NYC-based hospitality group, is bringing its flagship brand, Sushi by Boū, to Downtown Nashville beginning Thursday, March 6. Located in Dream Nashville, known for its vibrant dining and nightlife, the 12-course omakase will blend edomae-style sushi with a high-energy, speakeasy-style sushi lounge. Locals and guests can expect high-quality sushi, signature cocktails, imported sake, and an art deco atmosphere.

The over 1,000 sq. ft. space, accessible via Stateside Kitchen, will feature two bar counters: a front liquor bar and a 14-seat sushi counter in the rear. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to having each location serve as a reflection of its surrounding area, Sushi by Boū Nashville will play off of Dream’s art deco design and history via black and gold accents, velvet barstools, and lounge seating in rich emerald and sunset orange hues. A vintage ambiance will fill the space with echoes of the Roaring Twenties in the design.

The classic Sushi By Boū experience includes a 60-minute, chef’s choice 12-piece omakase for a very approachable price of $65, consisting of all sustainable fish, which helps keep the product consistent year-round. For $100, guests can opt for the “Boūgie upgrade: a 17-course omakase. The “Boūgie menu consists of the classic 12-course plus five other courses of seasonal fish offerings. The additional courses change frequently based on what’s best at the market.

“With Nashville’s ever-growing culinary scene, we are delighted to bring Sushi by Boū to Music City, offering high-quality sushi crafted by master chefs while offering a unique, high-energy atmosphere course after course,” said Simplevenue founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London. “We are excited to launch our first Nashville location at the Dream Hotel, as it’s the perfect setting to bring the concept to life.”

Classic course offerings include Ikura (Salmon Roe), Gindara (Miso Cod) and Unagi (BBQ Eel). Guests can sip on signature cocktails such as the Yuzu Honey Bee, Shiso Southsider, Roku Martini, Citrus Highball and the ‘Boū’levard of Broken Dreams.

Prior to opening week, Sushi By Boū will launch its special contest Sushi For The People to promote the opening of its newest location. Omakase enthusiasts can enter to win a complimentary seating of the 12-course Omakase and craft cocktails experience for two at the link: https://lp.sushibybou.com/oftp-nashville. 14 winners will be chosen and will be announced during opening week.

Simplevenue is ever expanding with a goal to bring “Sushi to the People” all across the United States and beyond. Sushi by Boū will open with dinner service six days a week. Reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. To stay up to date on the restaurant’s grand opening, visit https://sushibybou.com/.

