Sushi Bar to Open in Nashville with 17 Course Omakase Dinner Experience

Sushi | Bar Hospitality, the omakase-style speakeasy which has had years-long waitlists around the nation, will be opening in Nashville on July 18. Owned and operated by Adept Hospitality, Nashville will be the fifth city in the expansion of Sushi | Bar, joining other locations in Austin, Miami, Chicago and Dallas. The distinguished restaurant will be nestled inside the group’s new cocktail lounge, Golden Sound, located at 610 Magazine Street in The Gulch, which was previously the Barista Parlor Golden Sound.

Sushi | Bar will be the first of its kind in Nashville. The 2-hour exclusive dining experience is meant to feel like an intimate dinner party with friends, with two sushi bar rooms each welcoming just 12 guests per seating to journey through a 17-course tasting menu. With only three seatings per night and cozy counter seating, guests will have a front-row view to a traditional omakase experience as three top-tier sushi chefs prepare the freshest fish, sourced and flown in weekly from the best markets in Japan. The curated menu consists of all nigiri and will change seasonally. Diners can opt for a sake pairing, and a sommelier will be on-site to recommend other beverage pairings to match the menu.

Golden Sound, Sushi | Bar Hospitality’s new cocktail lounge concept is connected to Sushi | Bar, but has a separate entrance for those wanting to strictly enjoy the lounge bar, or enjoy a drink prior to or after the omakase experience. Golden Sound’s bar program will feature premium spirits and perfectly crafted cocktails including sub-zero martinis, highballs and golden draft espresso martinis. No reservation is necessary.

“Choosing Nashville as the destination for our newest Sushi | Bar is a natural evolution in our journey,” said Ryan Stock, CEO of Adept Hospitality, the visionary minds behind Sushi | Bar. “Having spent considerable time in Nashville, we’ve been captivated by its vibrant culinary scene and the deep-rooted passion of its chefs. Our goal is to not only deliver an exceptional dining experience that leaves people reminiscing for years to come, but also cultivate a sense of community at every counter. We’re excited to bring our unique dining concept and new cocktail bar to The Gulch and the people of Nashville.”

Sushi | Bar Hospitality tapped Nashville-based designers Remick Architecture to bring new life to the space. Inspired by its former history as a recording studio, the design of the Golden Sound space is driven by the era when it acted as a gathering space for artists and Nashville’s music scene in the 1960’s. From the curved, leather banquette that creates intimate corners, to the large, anchored bar that acts as a buzzing social backdrop for friends to gather, the design offers a sexy atmosphere that invites guests to immerse themselves in a distinctive and intentional bar experience in Nashville.

Inside Sushi | Bar, the use of natural materials, a more muted palette, and intentional lighting create a sense of harmony within the space that allows for the menu to be at the center of the experience. Upon stepping through thick velvet curtains, Sushi | Bar guests are transported into an immersive and moody environment that speaks to the rich textural palette of the Golden Sound bar, while giving a nod to the clean lines and minimal use of materials found in Japanese design.

Reservations are available via Tock. The restaurant is initially open Wednesday – Sunday and offers three seatings per night at 5:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Each omakase experience will start at $165 per person with the option to pair dishes with premium beverage options and an extensive sake list. Guests are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes early to enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail and ease into their dining experience.

For more information about Sushi | Bar restaurants please visit sushibarhospitality.com.

Sushi | Bar will be located at 610 Magazine St, Nashville, TN 37203.

