Surveillance Video Shows Events Leading Up to Chris Young’s Nashville Bar Arrest

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 24, 12:25 pm

While Chris Young is unable to directly comment at this time, below is a statement from his attorney, Bill Ramsey. Young’s attorney also shared video footage showing the interaction between Chris Young and TABC officers on Monday night (January 22, 2024) in Nashville.

Statement from Chris Young’s attorney, Bill Ramsey:

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place. In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client .”

Original Story

Country artist, Chris Young, was arrested on Monday evening at a Nashville bar, reports WKRN.

Young was at a bar on Demonbreun, TABC agents entered the bar for a compliance check. The agent requested Young’s ID, the agent returned his ID and continued checking staff’s ABC license.

Young then started questioning agents and proceeded to record them stated the affidavit. The agents then left the bar continuing to another one.

As the TABC agent walked to the door, “Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder,” according to the TABC agent.

The agent pushed Young ‘to create distance’ and then bar customers got between the agent and Young and began ‘yelling and screaming,’ according to an affidavit, reports WKRN.

Arrest documents show it took two agents to detain Young and put him in handcuffs. As the agents tried to leave the bar, people who were with Young started following them.

It was noted Young’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, he was also noted to have slurred speech.

Young was booked into Metro Jail charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer. Young was released early on Tuesday morning.