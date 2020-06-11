Surveillance Cameras Catch Auto Burglars in Franklin Neighborhood

Franklin Police are investigating after a group of auto burglars was caught on camera in Westhaven. Home surveillance video shows the suspects checking car door handles & rifling through unlocked vehicles. These burglars simply moved on every time they encountered a locked car.





Franklin Police want to stress the importance of locking your car door, even when it’s parked in your own driveway. As seen in this video, doing the #9PMRoutine can greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim.

There is a cash reward, so call Crime Stoppers if you recognize the suspects in this video.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

MORE CRIME NEWS