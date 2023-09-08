Support WCS Students at Marching Band Exhibition

Looking for a way to support WCS band students and have fun at the same time this weekend?

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 7 p.m., all nine WCS high school marching bands will share the field at Nolensville High. Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Fairview, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high school bands will perform portions of their half-time shows. At the end of the evening, all the bands will join together for a special joint performance.

Tickets for the event are available online and cost $10 per person. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

