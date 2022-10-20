Support PHS, FHS Bands at Upcoming Events

Fall brings cool weather, changing leaves and opportunities to support some of the district’s talented marching bands.

Page High’s March-a-Thon will be Saturday, October 22, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Ladd Park neighborhood near Carothers Parkway in Franklin. The Halloween-themed parade will travel through the neighborhood, and students will pass out candy. Residents along the route will have the opportunity to purchase front-yard concerts by choosing a song from the band’s playlist. More information about the event can be found on the PHS band website.

The Franklin Band is hosting two events and inviting the community to join in on the fun. On Tuesday, October 25, the third annual Musical Trick or Treat will take place from 7-8 p.m.

“This has quickly become a tradition that our band members look forward to,” said FHS band director Dr. Michael Holland. “They’ve prepared some wonderful musical snacks to go along with the candy.”

Two days later, the Franklin Band will perform its 2022 show on Thursday, October 27, at 7:30 p.m. The show, Forever Young, is the result of months of hard work and practice.

Both Franklin band events will take place in the Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High, which is located at 810 Hillsboro Road.

