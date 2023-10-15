Support Our Veterans and Military Personnel at the Music City Cares Veterans Day Benefit Show

In a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication of our nation’s veterans and military personnel, the Music City Cares Veterans Day Benefit Show is set to take place at the iconic Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 1 p.m. CT. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

This remarkable event not only promises an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie but also embodies the spirit of giving back. Organized with a profound sense of gratitude by Event Producer, Eric Byford, the Music City Cares Veterans Day Benefit Show exemplifies the Nashville community’s commitment to supporting those who have served our country. All net proceeds from the event will be donated directly to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, an organization dedicated to aiding veterans in need.

The show lineup includes notable artists such as Jenny Tolman, Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn, Kelsey Hickman, Matt Ferranti and more, who will grace the stage, donating their time and extraordinary talents to help raise awareness and funds for this event.

“After burying my grandfather, who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, and passed away with his military service shrouded in mystery, I was inspired to create this event. Thomas Smith, known as Grandbuddy, took his secrets to the grave, leaving us only with a cryptic remark. His unwavering silence fueled my determination to honor all veterans and ensure they receive the support they deserve. In Nashville, we aim to set the standard for how we celebrate our veterans—with live music. I’m committed to growing this event until Nashville becomes the epicenter of Veterans Day, raising awareness and support for those who defend our rights and freedoms. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the artists, sponsors, venues, donors, and volunteers who join me in this mission,” shared Byford.

The Texas Troubadour Theatre is located at 2416 Music Valley Dr, Nashville.