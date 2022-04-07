Support Local Families of Children with Disabilities through the Jiselle Lauren Foundation this Spring

Elisa Perry
The Jiselle Lauren Foundation was founded in 2019 with a mission to assist families in meeting the needs of their children with disabilities and helping them live life to their full potential through financial aid and community support. Founders Baily and Jill Pratt started this foundation in honor of their daughter, Jiselle, when she was diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome at age 4. Since launching the Jiselle Lauren Foundation they have been able to positively impact the lives of families of children with disabilities by donating and granting $115k as of April 2022.

If you would like to be a small part of the great impact that this foundation is having, consider attending the 2022 Spring Soiree Fundraiser Dinner. This event will be held at the Westhaven Golf Club on Saturday, April 30, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. You can expect mingling, a silent auction and an exquisite dinner menu. 100% of all ticket sales will go directly to support the Jiselle Lauren Foundation.

To purchase your ticket for the 2022 Spring Soiree click this link.

To learn more about the Jiselle Lauren Foundation click here.

