Superintendent Jason Golden Discusses WCS Health Protocols

Superintendent Jason Golden discusses Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance and district protocols, quarantine and mitigation strategies as the district prepares for the first half day of school August 6.

The WCS Health and Wellness page has updated guidelines as the first day of school approaches. The district’s revised Illness Guidelines and Mitigation Strategies are available as well.

For easier navigation, timestamps have been added for the topics covered in this special edition of the Superintendent’s Report: