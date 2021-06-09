Sunday in the Park June Music Series Continues at Academy Park

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to host a free music series this summer on the outdoor multi-purpose field at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin.

Performances will take place on Sunday evenings; June 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. and feature a variety of fun, family-friendly acts; plus themed costume contests and prizes! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park!

On Sunday, June 13 enjoy Stairway to Zeppelin, a group of four, talented Nashville-based musicians on their way to becoming the #1 Led Zeppelin tribute band in the world! Prepare to be transported to a time when rock ruled with a setlist including all your favorite Zeppelin hits; plus rock classics from Heart, Quiet Riot, REO Speedwagon, The Black Crowes and more! The evening’s opening act will feature Kendra Jo Brook and Austin Sanders.

On June 20, the Beaker Street Blues Band will feature an assortment of music from the old blues masters, arrangements from today’s modern bluesmen, rhythm and blues standards of the ‘60s and music from some of Britian’s most iconic blues/rock groups. This group of seasoned, professional musicians is dedicated to not only the preservation of the blues but also music influenced by the blues. The evening’s opening act will feature Hanna Araya, the 2020 winner of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s Talent Show. Her melodic voice and unplugged guitar performance wowed our judges then; and she will wow you again with her extraordinary talent!

For additional show details visit www.wcpactn.com.