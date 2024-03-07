Sunday Brunch is Back at O’Charley’s

March 6, 2024 – Just in time for Easter, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Sunday Brunch menu on March 10, beginning at 10 a.m. (new opening time) and running until 1:30 p.m. every Sunday.

The restaurant is also featuring a host of delicious new and favorite Southern-inspired entrées on Sundays and all week long.

The Sunday Brunch menu kicks off with the Bacon Egg & Cheese Quesadilla appetizer, packed with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon bits, and shredded cheddar cheese, all enveloped in a grilled flour tortilla for $10.99. Guests can then choose from a list of delicious entrees including:

Honey Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken Biscuit — A buttermilk-breaded chicken breast drizzled with honey sits atop a split buttermilk biscuit smothered in gravy, accompanied by Potatoes O’C, all for just $12.99.

O’Charley’s French Toast — Made with hearty Texas Toast and topped with cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup and a fruit cup, this dish is priced at $12.99 for a full portion or $9.99 for a single slice.

Biscuit Stack — Two fluffy biscuits are filled with O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and gravy, served with Potatoes O’C for $13.99.

Steak & Scrambled Eggs — Featuring a 6-oz. USDA Choice Top Sirloin served with scrambled eggs, Potatoes O’C, and a biscuit, priced at $18.99.

$9 Build Your Own Brunch — Two scrambled eggs paired with a choice of biscuit or toast and bacon or sauce. $9.

Ala carte options can always be added to any meal and include the Fruit Cup for $4.49; warm buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy ($5.99) with the option to add bacon for $3.49 or sausage for $4.99; and Potatoes O’C, diced potatoes with red and green peppers, onions, butter, bacon bits and cheese, for $5.99.

And, it wouldn’t be Sunday Brunch at O’Charley’s without Classic Bloody Marys for $7.99, the special O’Mosa featuring Cupcake Prosecco, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice for $5.99, and refreshing $5 MargO’ritas and MimO’sas.

Also on Sundays and all week long, O’Charley’s is also featuring NEW Southern-inspired additions like the Country Style Steak, topped with Cajun mushrooms and onions, and the traditional southern-style Meatloaf served with tomato sauce. Additional offerings include guest favorites Honey Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken and the New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta. Prices vary by location.

Also for every day of the week, O’Charley’s is proud to serve those who served. That’s why the restaurant offers Military & Veteran guests 20% off their order.

For more information about these specials and to find your closest location, visit OCharleys.com