Sun Tan Ready: A Healthy Glow for Spring 

With warmer weather here, we are all starting to think about that perfect tan. Having a premium bronzed skin tone is a glamorous beauty accessory most of us desire for the spring season. A healthier alternative and time saving option, to lying out in the sun is the VersaSpa spray tan.

VersaSpa has over 15 years of experience and expertise in skincare and tanning science. With a unique blend of green & brown marine algae to detoxify, rejuvenate and hydrate. This technology also stimulates collagen in your skin and amino acids in DHA to help create a natural look that is also a healthy alternative to harsh chemicals.

The Benefits to Choosing VersaSpa?

The VersaSpa PRO Spray Tanning System provides a long-lasting and deeply hydrating sunless tan by using a 3 spray nozzle method. Coupled with their advanced formulas and technology, you will be given an even, full-body coverage tan. VersaSpa spray tans are formulated with premium, eco-friendly ingredients and skin softeners to provide an optimal result and the best part is they have also designed an odor-eliminating formula so you step out of the booth without the traditional scent of sunless tanners. The booth also has an open design which offers a warm environment and a simple experience.

How Do You Get the Best Spray Tan?

A sunless tan does require some minimal prep work but we have you covered. Make sure to follow our guide here to achieve the best results possible.

Where Can I Try It?

VersaSpa Pro Spray Tanning System provides a high-quality, streak-free tan. The sunless tanning booth is typically located in a luxurious private room for comfort and relaxation.

Quick, easy and near flawless – we know you will love your results!

