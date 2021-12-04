Oakland Beats Summit to Repeat as High School Football State Champions

Saturday, December 4

Oakland: 43

Summit: 26

Oakland High School beats Summit High School to win their second straight 6A football championship.

The Patriots pulled away from Summit in the second half. Oakland’s Jordan James rushed for over 200 yards. Oakland’s defense held the Spartans defense to only 12 points in the first half.

Keaten Wade kicked this game off with a touchdown rush for Summit. They held a lead in the first quarter until James answered back on the next drive. James will be attending Georgia next season.

The Spartans snagged an interception in the third quarter but they were not able to capitalize. That drive ended in a turnover on downs. Oakland held a two possession lead at that point in the second half.

Destin and Keaten Wade combined for every touchdown that the Spartans scored this game. Summit won the 5A championship last year and was lead by the Wade brothers. They will attend the University of Kentucky next year.