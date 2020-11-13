Summit’s Ground Game Gashes Opponent’s Defense

The Summit Spartans played host to Columbia tonight in the second round of the high school football playoffs. The Spartans handled Hillwood last week to a score of 42-6.

Summit came out strong and handled business again tonight. They beat Columbia 28-14 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The first score of the game came with just five minutes left in the first quarter. Destin Wade connected with Caleb Jolley to put the Spartans up 7-0.

Columbia connected on a long pass play to tie things up with seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Destin Wade scored on a rushing touchdown to retake the lead for the Spartans 14-7. That would be the score as the first half came to a close.

In the second half, Destin Wade would get another rushing touchdown to give the Spartans a 21-7 lead. Columbia answered with a touchdown drive of their own, which kept things close at 21-14.

The Spartans added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give themselves a two possession lead. Destin Wade scored his third rushing touchdown of the night to give the Spartans a 28-14 lead.

Summit would get a key turnover as Columbia was driving, ultimately halting all momentum of a comeback. The clock would run out with the Summit Spartans on top 28-14.

