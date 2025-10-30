Summit Wins First State Volleyball Title

The Summit High volleyball team is this year’s Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AAA Girls Volleyball State Champion.

Summit defeated Brentwood High 3-2 in the title match on October 24 in Murfreesboro. The two teams were no stranger to one another. After splitting their regular season matches, Summit bested the Bruins to win the District 10-AAA championship. Brentwood then returned the favor by beating Summit in the Region 5-AAA title game.

“This state championship meant everything for the girls,” said Summit High Head Volleyball Coach Warne Riker. “This group of girls has helped shape the culture of our program and developed our team into a family. A championship is what this team has talked about trying to accomplish for the last few years.”

Mandy Shanahan was named the championship MVP for the Spartans. Her teammates include Micah Hayes, Kendyl Williams, Aaree Poag, Skyler Lambert, Charli Clay-Johnson, Tessa Rowe, Bella Lambert, Maggie Kalisz, Everleigh Deshazo, Nonie Yancey, Emery Estep, Madison Spelta and Julia Hill.

According to Riker, what began as a season focused on growth and enjoyment ended in triumph.

“At the start of the season, we did not have expectations of winning a state title, we only had expectations of doing well and having fun along the way,” said Riker. “I’m just so happy for them and proud of them for all they accomplished this season.”

Source: WCS

