Summit Scores Last Minute Touchdown to Advance in Playoffs

The Summit Spartans traveled to take on Beech in the Quarterfinals of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. The top-seeded Spartans beat Columbia last week 28-14.

Summit had a tough challenge ahead of them facing off against Beech, but they were not phased. They beat Beech 36-29 to advance to the Semifinals.

Summit was the first to get on the scoreboard with Destin Wade hooking up with Caleb Jolly to go up 7-0. Beech would respond with a touchdown drive of their own to knot things up at 7.

The first quarter would end with the score still knotted up at 7 a piece. Then, late in the first half Beech would drive the length of the field and score another touchdown to go up 14-7.

Summit responded with a touchdown pass from Destin Wade to Brady Pierce to tie things up at 14-14. There was a minute left before halftime.

Beech had the ball and drove down the field, but the Spartans’ defense held strong and managed to keep Beech off the scoreboard. The score heading into halftime was 14-14.

In the second half, Beech drove the field and scored to make it 21-14. The quarter was back and forth as both teams continued to fight. Then, with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Destin Wade scored a rushing touchdown to tie things up 21-21.

Beech would cough the football up on the next drive and Summit had the ball with a chance to take the lead. The quarter would come to an end with Summit driving.

Destin Wade connected with Brandon King to give the Summit Spartans a 28-21 lead in the fourth quarter. The Beech Buccaneers took their time and kept their composure as they marched down the field. They scored a touchdown with over three minutes left to play. Beech also converted a two-point conversion to take a 29-28 lead.

With under thirty seconds left in the game, Destin Wade connected with Caleb Jolly for their second touchdown connection of the night. Wade converted the two-point conversion to Brady Pierce to take a 36-29 lead. Beech

