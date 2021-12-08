Summit High’s Destin Wade Named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football

Summit High School senior Destin Wade is a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award winner.

Wade was named the Division I Class 6A honoree in a ceremony on December 7 at Nissan Stadium. The Summit High quarterback received the distinction alongside his twin brother, Keaten Wade, who was also a finalist for the prestigious award.

“We are so proud of Destin. He is a remarkable young man on and off the field, and we’re thankful for his leadership on our football team,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “I don’t know of any other twin brothers who have been Mr. Football finalists, and our Summit community cannot wait to watch them both continue their football careers at the University of Kentucky.”

Both Wade brothers committed to play for the University of Kentucky in April after helping Summit High win its first TSSAA state championship in 2020. Summit was State runner-up in 2021.

The Mr. Football awards were presented to the top football players in each of nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA). The top kicker in Tennessee was also recognized. The nominees were selected by a committee of sports writers based on 2021 regular-season performance.