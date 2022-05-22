Summit High to Hold Summer Mini Cheer Camp

Don’t miss out on Summit High’s Mini Cheer Camp June 13-15.

The SHS cheer team is inviting campers aged 5-14 to learn cheers, dances, chants, jumps and more. Athletes who are at least nine years old will also learn basic stunt techniques. At the end of the camp, students will have the opportunity to show what they’ve learned in a showcase for parents.

The camp will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. each day. Registration costs $65 per camper and may be completed online. Families may pay in cash or by a check made out to Summit Cheer Club. All payment is due on or before June 13.

For more information, email SHS cheerleading head coach Breanna Hankins.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS