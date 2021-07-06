Summit High Student Project on Display at Smithsonian Museum

For the first time, two Summit High students have their project on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for the nation to see.

After qualifying for the National History Day tournament in April, Alicia and Jaqueline Dinwiddie learned their work, Man to Martyr: How Ruben Salazar Communicated a Movement, would be featured in a new virtual exhibit in the Smithsonian Learning Lab. Their project is one of 51 exhibits from around the country to be highlighted.

“We were over-the-top excited,” said Summit High history teacher Jackie Zigelsky. “This is such an honor. National History Day provides the opportunity to read, research and gain insight. These students will be the people who will make a difference in our lifetime.”

Alicia and Jaqueline chose their topic back in the fall after learning that the theme for the 2020-21 History Day was Communication in History: The Key to Understanding. Salazar, a civil rights activist and reporter, was killed during a march protesting the Vietnam War in 1970. The students wanted to showcase Salazar’s work and the Mexican-American community he fought for.

As Alicia and Jaqueline worked on their project throughout the year, Zigelsky was eager to see the end product.

“Both Alicia and Jackie are very independent students who never need prodding,” she said. “Their fresh perspective on history was awesome to see. The way they research primary resources and develop their own ideas is truly inspirational.”

The virtual exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, June 29. After the exhibit is removed, the project will still be available for viewing