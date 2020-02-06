According to Summit High School’s Principal Sarah Lamb, there was a social media threat made on the school Wednesday night.

Below is the email sent out by school principal Sarah Lamb to Summit High Families

“I want to let you know that law enforcement investigated an alleged threat made against our school last night on social media. The matter was resolved by law enforcement late last night, and law enforcement deemed that the threat was not credible.

We appreciate the quick response by law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school-related threats.

Parents please talk with your student about the consequences of making any type of school threat and encourage your student to say something if they see something.”