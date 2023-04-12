Summit High Recognized by American School Counselor Association

Summit High is one of only 101 schools in the country and the only school in Tennessee to earn the Recognized ASCA (American School Counselor Association) Model Program (RAMP) designation this year.

The RAMP designation is awarded to schools that align with the criteria in the ASCA National Model and are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-informed school counseling program and an exemplary environment for students to thrive.

“The counseling department at SHS, including Joyce Hollins, Mia Monroe, April Milam, Bethany Ball, Desirae Skelley and Kelsey Tarr have worked tirelessly for over a year to become a RAMP school,” said WCS Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “We are so proud of them.”

The SHS counseling department will be honored during a special ceremony at the American School Counselor Association’s annual conference in July.

