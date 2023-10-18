Summit High Presents The Lost Boy

Have you ever wondered how Peter Pan came to be? Summit High’s production of The Lost Boy explores that question.

Beginning October 19, audiences will follow writer James M. Barrie as he returns to his hometown in Scotland to visit his mother, who still blames him for the death of his older brother long ago. Haunted by the accident, James begins to learn about his family’s tragic past with the help of an unexpected friendship and his own gift for storytelling.

Tickets are available online and cost $8 per person. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

