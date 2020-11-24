Summit High Named RTI School of Recognition

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) and Tennessee Behavior Supports Project (TBSP) named Summit High a School of Recognition for Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2-B).

As a School of Recognition, Summit High’s RTI2-B program is being honored for its establishing of a positive framework for students. The RTI2-B program aims to identify and teach common behavioral expectations to students, faculty and families. In addition to teaching and reinforcing the expectations, Summit High is using the feedback to develop different levels of support for students.

“It’s an honor to receive this award,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “Our team has worked hard to put a plan in place to help students and teachers. We are working hard to support students when they have some behavior difficulties in class. Our goals moving forward is to continue to work with students and get them moving on a path of independence.”

The award will be presented at the virtual Partners in Education Conference at the end of January.