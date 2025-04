The Summit High Spartanettes will host a dance camp for rising first through eighth graders from June 10-12, 2025.

From noon until 3 p.m. each day, campers will learn new dance routines and techniques. At the end of the week, the students will get to show off their skills with a special performance for friends and family.

The cost is $85 per dancer and families may register their students online .

Summit High School is located at 2830 Austins Way in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email