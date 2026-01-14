Summit High Hosting Softball Clinic

The Summit High School softball team is offering a three-hour clinic to help young athletes prepare for the upcoming Spring season.

The clinic will be held on Sunday, January 25, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Summit High School. Participants will work in small groups to improve fundamental skills such as throwing, fielding and hitting.

The Summit High School coaching staff and players will lead the clinic. Coach Jenny Stevenson, a former Division I player at the University of Tennessee, brings 20 years of coaching experience to the table. Registration costs $60 and is for kindergarten through eighth grade students. To register, parents must complete the registration form.

For more information, email Coach Stevenson. Summit High School is located at 2830 Austin’s Way in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

