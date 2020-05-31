



Tn High School Football

Donovan Stewart

Three months after being fired as the head coach at Shelbyville, Justin Palmer has been hired as the new offensive coordinator at Summit.

“We are excited to have him at Summit, personally he and I have been friends for a while and I have great respect for him and believe he will be a great addition to the Spartan family,” Summit coach Brian Coleman said.

The Spartans are coming off the school’s first state title game appearance as they lost to Knoxville Central in the Class 5A title game as they finished the season 12-3.

“I am very thankful and excited to have the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for coach Coleman and the Summit Spartans, Palmer said. They have lots of talented players returning and I can’t wait to meet them and get to work with them.”

