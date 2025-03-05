Summit High Culinary Students Earn Industry Certification

Summit High culinary students are one step closer to a career right out of high school after earning their ServSafe Food Handler Certifications.
The certification is a nationally recognized credential that proves someone knows the basics of food safety, sanitation and proper handling techniques.
“This is a big deal for high school students,” said SHS culinary teacher Samantha Clark. “Since the ServSafe Food Handler exam is above high school level, it sets students apart from other job seekers and can lead to higher paying positions. It’s also a great first step for anyone considering a long-term career in the culinary or hospitality field.”
This is the first year that Summit High students have attempted to earn their certifications. In the years to come, students in Culinary II will continue to test for the ServSafe Food Handler Certification, and Culinary III students will test for the Food Manager Certification, which is the highest certification they can earn without being an instructor or proctor.
“These students who sat for this exam not only show employers their commitment to food safety, but they may also use it now and post high school,” Clark said. “Some have already been awarded raises in their current part-time job. It’s definitely a win-win.”
Congratulations to the students listed below who earned their ServSafe Food Handler Certifications.
- Joshua Blount
- Sofia Cortes
- Michael Easley
- Ashton Gardenhire
- Angel Gaytan
- Coit Lamb
- Bella Lambert
- Sophia Lee
- Ava McGuire
- Ryan Pinnix
- Mary Roper
- Gavin Smith
- Madison Stevenson
- Samuel Tipton
- Carson Vannoy
- Keenan West
- Kendyl Williams
- Alexis Arellano
- Natalie Avanzino
- Zhyreh Boone
- Zane Bridges
- Chase Butler
- Bella Buttrey
- Nicholas Catone
- Abigail Depp
- Tyler Driscoll
- Gavin Duke
- Keegan Edge
- Milly File
- William Gebhart
- Knox Goff
- Colin Griffin
- Aidan Hill
- Eli Hill
- Cameron Hulford
- Mackenzie Hulford
- Desmond Hurt
- Cameron Janowski
- Kensley Kelley
- Ashley Lindsey
- Kylie Maokhamphiou
- Katherine McGirk
- Nathan Metzger
- Liam Millar-Naughton
- Landen Parent
- James Payne
- William Porfirio
- Alexander Powell
- Levi Searcy
- Alison Short
- Hannah Simpson
- Michael Slaugenhoupt
- Ryan Stein
- Addison Taylor
- Ian Walker
- Grayson Wells
- Seanna Whitten
- Neyland Woelk
- James Young
- Yarexi Perez
