Summit High Culinary Students Earn Industry Certification

Summit High culinary students are one step closer to a career right out of high school after earning their ServSafe Food Handler Certifications.

The certification is a nationally recognized credential that proves someone knows the basics of food safety, sanitation and proper handling techniques.

“This is a big deal for high school students,” said SHS culinary teacher Samantha Clark. “Since the ServSafe Food Handler exam is above high school level, it sets students apart from other job seekers and can lead to higher paying positions. It’s also a great first step for anyone considering a long-term career in the culinary or hospitality field.”

This is the first year that Summit High students have attempted to earn their certifications. In the years to come, students in Culinary II will continue to test for the ServSafe Food Handler Certification, and Culinary III students will test for the Food Manager Certification, which is the highest certification they can earn without being an instructor or proctor.

“These students who sat for this exam not only show employers their commitment to food safety, but they may also use it now and post high school,” Clark said. “Some have already been awarded raises in their current part-time job. It’s definitely a win-win.”

Congratulations to the students listed below who earned their ServSafe Food Handler Certifications.

Joshua Blount

Sofia Cortes

Michael Easley

Ashton Gardenhire

Angel Gaytan

Coit Lamb

Bella Lambert

Sophia Lee

Ava McGuire

Ryan Pinnix

Mary Roper

Gavin Smith

Madison Stevenson

Samuel Tipton

Carson Vannoy

Keenan West

Kendyl Williams

Alexis Arellano

Natalie Avanzino

Zhyreh Boone

Zane Bridges

Chase Butler

Bella Buttrey

Nicholas Catone

Abigail Depp

Tyler Driscoll

Gavin Duke

Keegan Edge

Milly File

William Gebhart

Knox Goff

Colin Griffin

Aidan Hill

Eli Hill

Cameron Hulford

Mackenzie Hulford

Desmond Hurt

Cameron Janowski

Kensley Kelley

Ashley Lindsey

Kylie Maokhamphiou

Katherine McGirk

Nathan Metzger

Liam Millar-Naughton

Landen Parent

James Payne

William Porfirio

Alexander Powell

Levi Searcy

Alison Short

Hannah Simpson

Michael Slaugenhoupt

Ryan Stein

Addison Taylor

Ian Walker

Grayson Wells

Seanna Whitten

Neyland Woelk

James Young

Yarexi Perez

Source: WCS

