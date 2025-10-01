Summit High Clue Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for Summit High’s fall show, Clue, go on sale October 1.

The beloved game comes to life as iconic characters including Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet and more arrive at Boddy Manor for a dinner party. Of course, nothing goes to plan as their host is mysteriously murdered, and they have to race to find the killer before it’s too late.

Tickets may be purchased online for $10.54. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Austins Way in Spring Hill.

Thursday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 at 2 p.m. – understudy performance

Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

