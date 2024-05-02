Summit High Basketball Hosts Summer Camp

On May 28-30, 2024, the Summit High basketball program will welcome rising kindergarten through eighth graders onto the court.

The SHS Basketball Camp offers young athletes the opportunity to learn from Summit High coaches, staff and players. The camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day for open court use, and the instruction will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

The cost per camper is $125, and a sibling discount is available. Families interested in registering their students may fill out the online form.

Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

