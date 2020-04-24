Summit High School has named Deni Ismailovic as its new Head Coach for their Girls Soccer Program. He was introduced to the players and parents last night using Zoom which is a video conference website being used by Williamson County Schools due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Coach Deni, as he preferred to be called, brings over 16 years of soccer coaching experience at the club level, where he has won eight Division 1 State Championships, four Regional League Titles, and one National League Title with numerous players of his have gone on to play at the collegiate level.

“We are excited about the future of our girls’ soccer program under the leadership of Coach Deni. He is widely respected in the club soccer community and after he shared his vision for our program in a meeting with Mrs. Lamb, Summit Executive Principal, Athletic Director Chad Kirby and myself, we felt he was the best choice for our Girls Soccer Program”, Greg Glass, Assistant Principal.

Coach Deni is a Patrol Sergeant with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. He and his family are Spring Hill residents.