Summer Tribute Series Kicks Off This Month at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) kick off a Summer Tribute Series this month, bringing a lineup of high-energy tribute performances to the stage through August.

The highly anticipated Summer Tribute Series begins with a sold-out performance by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The series continues with:
 Gimme Springsteen: The Ultimate Tribute to The Boss on Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m.
 Heart of Atlanta: The Definitive Heart Tribute on Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m.
 Soul Sacrifice: The Ultimate Santana Tribute on Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.
 ROD The Tribute: A Celebration of Rod Stewart on Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m.
 Boys in the Band: The Alabama Tribute on Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m.
 Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m.
 and Laurel Canyon Band: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Event Details:

All performances take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, TN. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for students and seniors (ages 55+).

For full show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit www.wcpactn.com. Don’t miss this chance to relive the music of legendary artists all summer long.

