Summer Style Refresh: 2025’s Hottest Home Color Trends

As the days grow longer and the sunshine spills in, summer brings the perfect excuse to refresh your space. A seasonal color update can do wonders to lift the mood of your home, making each room feel brighter, warmer, and more in tune with the laid-back energy of summertime.

At McCalls Carpet One, we believe great design starts from the ground up, and that includes pairing trending color palettes with flooring that pulls the whole look together. Ready to explore this year’s hottest shades? Let’s take a look at the colors turning heads in Summer 2025.

Golden Hour Glow: Warm Neutrals That Radiate Calm

If you’re looking for a palette that brings serenity and sophistication, warm neutrals are leading the way this season. Think sun-washed creams, soft oatmeals, and buttery beige tones that mimic the natural golden hour glow.

These calming hues:

Pair beautifully with light wood floors or cozy loop carpets

Work well in living rooms, bedrooms, and open floor plans

Create a clean and airy foundation for layering in texture and personality

Whether you’re after something classic or coastal, these shades make it easy to build a timeless space.

Bold Botanicals: Bringing the Outside In

This summer, nature-inspired tones are having a moment—especially rich leafy greens, earthy browns, and clay-inspired colors. These grounded hues invite calm and create a sense of connection to the outdoors.

Incorporate bold botanicals by:

Painting an accent wall in olive or forest green

Layering in terracotta decor or botanical prints

Pairing with wood-look luxury vinyl or distressed hardwood floors for a natural vibe

These colors are perfect for cozy reading nooks, home offices, or spaces where you want to recharge.

Sunset-Inspired Shades: Coral, Clay & Dusty Rose

There’s something about a summer sunset that never goes out of style—and now those warm, saturated tones are making their way into homes. From dusty rose to soft clay and coral, these colors add a playful pop that still feels refined.

Use these shades to:

Add visual warmth with throw pillows, curtains, or rugs

Accent neutral walls with blush or terracotta accessories

Ground the look with a natural oak floor or neutral-toned carpet

They work especially well in kids’ rooms, guest rooms, or anywhere you want a little extra energy.

Crisp & Cool: Ocean Blues and Misty Teals

For those who love a coastal feel, this year’s blues are light, misty, and full of movement. Soft aqua, foggy teal, and icy blue tones bring a refreshing touch to your interiors and help smaller spaces feel open and airy.

Try them in:

Bathrooms, laundry rooms, or sunrooms for a fresh finish

Bedrooms for a spa-like, serene vibe

Spaces with whitewashed wood, light vinyl plank, or soft gray carpet to complete the breezy look

Cool and calming, these colors are perfect for balancing out the summer heat.

Don’t Forget the Floor: Tie It All Together

Flooring plays a bigger role in your home’s color palette than you might think. It’s the backdrop to every color choice, furniture piece, and design accent.

To match your favorite summer shades, consider:

Warm-toned hardwood to complement neutrals and sunset hues

Waterproof vinyl in earthy tones to pair with botanicals

Soft, textured carpet in versatile shades to let your walls and decor shine

Not sure what works best? McCalls Carpet One makes it easy with our Flooring Sample Box, which lets you try six different flooring samples delivered right to your door. It’s the perfect way to see how your color ideas come to life—right in your space.

Make This Summer a Stylish One

From soft and serene to bold and vibrant, Summer 2025’s color trends offer something for every style. Whether you’re ready for a full home makeover or just a seasonal refresh, color is a powerful way to transform your space. When you’re ready to take the next step, McCalls Carpet One is here to help you find the perfect flooring to bring your summer vision to life.

For more inspiration, browse our blog and discover the latest trends in flooring and home design.

Franklin Showroom:

232 Franklin Road

Franklin, TN 37064

615-988-7538

Nashville Showroom:

7809 Coley Davis Road

Nashville, TN 37221

615-208-6740

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email