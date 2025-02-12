Summer SACC Registration Begins Soon

Summer School Age Child Care (SACC) registration is just around the corner.

Early bird registration for current families opens at 6:30 a.m. on February 18. Registration for currently waitlisted families opens at noon on February 20. Registration opens for all families at noon on February 21.

Summer SACC Day Camp will run from May 29 through July 25, and this year’s theme is Monumental Summer. Each week, campers will participate in camp-wide and age-level activities.

For full-time enrollment, the cost is $192 per child. For part-time enrollment, the fee is $44 per child, per day. More information about tuition rates, deadlines and more is available on the WCS SACC page.

To register, visit the SACC Parent Portal. The Summer SACC locations are listed below:

Amanda H. North Elementary

Arrington Elementary

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Clovercroft Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Hunters Bend Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Trinity Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Source: WCS

