Summer Pop Up Spritz Bar is Now Open at the Fairlane Hotel

Fairlane Hotel, the 79-key retro-chic boutique hotel located in the heart of Downtown Nashville, has opened CAPRIcious, a summertime spritz rooftop pop-up bar. Perched atop the Fairlane Hotel, CAPRIcious captures the spirit of a carefree European summer with sparkling spritzes, sun-soaked cocktails, coastal-inspired bites, and golden-hour rooftop views above downtown. Inspired by leisurely afternoons and late-night aperitivos, it’s a place to sip slowly, linger a little longer, and toast to warm nights in the city. More Local Living News

“There is no better way to celebrate summer in Nashville than at our summertime spritz bar,” said Fairlane Hotel General Manager Bill Simmons. “Fairlane has become known for its seasonal pop-ups, and our team is excited to introduce CAPRIcious to hotel guests and locals. It’s a great spot to enjoy the beautiful summer weather with friends, sip a cocktail before dinner at Modern Love, or to wind down after a night on Broadway.”

Transporting guests to the elegant glamour of the Italian coast, the beverage menu at CAPRIcious offers a variety of summer-inspired spritzes and frozen beverages, including the classic Aperol Spritz or Campari Spritz, and creative options, including a Frozen Strawberry Spritz and the Espolon Spritz Rita with Espolon blanco, grand marnier, lime, agave, and prosecco. Specialty cocktails will include The Italian Cowboy with Nashville barrel bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth, and blackberry; and Amalfi Ice with Nashville barrel vodka, lemon wine, fresh lemon, and tangerine. Groups will love the playful Tower of Spritz, which features six pours of Aperol, Campari, or frozen strawberry spritzes.

Complementing the refreshing cocktail list, CAPRIcious serves a selection of shareable Italian-inspired small plates such as Caprese Salad, a Cheese and Charcuterie board, and Italian meatballs.

Inspired by the sun-drenched glamour and sophistication of the Isle of Capri, CAPRIcious boasts vibrant and playful decor designed to conjure up the charm of the Mediterranean. Whimsical patterns, picturesque vignettes, and bold hues of pink, green and orange fill the space, transporting guests from the moment they step off the elevator.

CAPRIcious is now open, and will be open until Labor Day weekend. Located in the East Penthouse, on the rooftop of Fairlane Hotel Nashville, CAPRIcious will be open every Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m., Friday from 4 – 12 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. – 12 a.m., and Sunday from 2 – 9 p.m. Reservations are not required. For more information visit: www.fairlanehotel.com.