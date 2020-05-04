Summer plans are changing in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation window has been moved from May to July 16-19. Seniors and parents participated in a survey and supported a postponed in-person graduation for the Class of 2020 instead of a virtual graduation in May. Principals will share plans once they are finalized.

Summer Encore Camps have been canceled. Full refunds will be given to those who have paid deposits or paid in full. Refund checks will be given to the registering parents. Fairview O.N.E has also been canceled.

The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Girls TEC Camp and the CCTE Tech Camp have also been canceled. All paid participants will receive a full refund.

Any additional closings or cancellations at the district level will be announced in upcoming issues of InFocus.