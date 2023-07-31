Summer Events and Things to Do in Nashville

Whether you’ve planned a trip to visit Nashville or you live here and you’re looking for a way to experience the city this summer, there’s plenty to see and do. The Music City is buzzing with activity year-round, but like most cities, summer is the most active time for events and outdoor adventures at its incredible parks.

Take a look at some of the best things to do and events to attend during your Nashville summer adventures.

Must-see Music Experiences

You don’t have to be a huge country music fan to visit Nashville and enjoy its talent. There are many musical genres highlighted in the area. Here’s a look at some of the musical experiences you’ll want to take part in.

Live Jazz Music at Music in the Vines

Relax, enjoy the beautiful outdoors and sip complimentary wine tastings at Arrington Vineyards. Bring a picnic or sample fare from local food trucks when they are on-site. You’ll love the vineyard views and peaceful setting.

These events are available from April through October, and you don’t need tickets or reservations.

Experience Bluebird on the Mountain

From June through September, you can visit one of Nashville’s tallest hilltops to experience live music on the portico of the Dyer Observatory. And during the concert series, you can take a look through the telescope to see the stars up close.

The Tomato Art Fest

You’ll get more than just fun live music performances at the Tomato Art Fest. You’ll also enjoy fun activities and the chance to celebrate tomato season. The free event is August 11-12 and features several stages with live music to enjoy.

Tasty Food Events

Sample the local fare at Nashville’s food events throughout the area. Enjoy these unique events and experiences during your visit.

Nashville Farmers’ Market

The Market House includes many shops and restaurants where you can enjoy cooking demonstrations, tastings and fun. Come experience some of the down-home cooking Nashville offers or enjoy some of the freshest produce in the area.

Learn the Art of Mixology at the Nashville Cocktail Festival

On September 9, you can join bartenders and mixology specialists from the Nashville Cocktail Festival. The event takes place at East Park. Tickets are required. Enjoy food trucks or purchase VIP tickets for a cooking experience. Please note that this event is for attendees 21 years and older, so plan to hire a babysitter or welcome grandma and grandpa to care for the little ones.

Family-friendly Adventures

Nashville has so much to do for guests of all ages. Make summer memories together with your children by enjoying these fun adventures.

Centennial Park

The 132-acre park is home to many outstanding activities and learning opportunities. It includes a walking trail, Lake Watauga and more. Experience Centennial Art Center, pause in the sunken garden and take in its beauty or hit the exercise trail to enjoy the great outdoors.

While you’re visiting Centennial Park, be sure to see the full-scale Parthenon replica. The original Parthenon is the epitome of Greek architecture. The Centennial Park structure was completed in 1931 and is a part of Nashville’s cultural experiences.

Enjoy the Petting Farm at Lucky Ladd Farms

Take part in Animal Encounters at Lucky Ladd Farms. And if the little ones tire of petting the more than 100 docile farm animals, you can head to the playgrounds or make their dreams come true with a pony ride. Guests of all ages enjoy their visit as there truly is something for everyone.

Make Memories at Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort

Whether you’re a Nashville resident or visiting for a short time, you’ll make incredible memories at Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort. You’ll find eight incredible waterslides, a spacious wave pool, an immense water playground and more.

Visit the Nashville Zoo

Spend a day at the Nashville Zoo and experience animals like never before. If you’re traveling with older children, you can even zipline along 110 feet overlooking the zoo’s exhibits.

Spend a Day at the Ball Park

The Nashville Sounds are a AAA baseball team in the Music City. It’s the perfect setting to take your children to their first baseball game and enjoy the beautiful outdoors this summer. Games take place regularly to make it easy to fit into your busy summer schedule.

Interested in Making Your Nashville Trip Permanent?

During your adventures in Nashville, you might decide it’s the perfect place to live. Work with an expert realtor who knows all the local neighborhoods and can recommend the area that will best suit your preferences and interests. Susan Gregory has more than 20 years of experience buying and selling homes in Nashville. Contact here at 615-207-5600 or gregory_susan@bellsouth.net.