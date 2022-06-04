Summer Enrichment Time Is Almost Here!

As summertime rolls in, you might wonder what to do with your kids to keep their minds engaged and ready for the upcoming school year. Learning Lab’s Summer Enrichment Programs are the answer! With programs that cover every age group and subjects from English to math, you’ll rest easy knowing your kids are set up for success for the next school year!

Summer Camps And Programs By Age Group

We have several summer camps and programs to give elementary school-aged students a boost that will expand their learning from this past year!

Kindergarten Readiness Camp (Is your child ready for Kindergarten?) Reading & Executive Functioning Camp (Need to work on reading & executive functioning skills?) Art Camp (Have a budding artist?) Summer Math Packet Camp (Need to finish a summer math packet before next school year?) Summer Reading List Camp (Need to finish a summer reading list before next school year?) ISEE Prep Camp (Applying to private schools?) Learning Bridge (Need to close any math and/or reading gaps from this past school year?)

Summer Enrichment Programs (Grades 6-8):

Middle school-aged students aren’t left out either, with a boost that will expand their learning from this past year!

Learning Bridge (Need to close any math and/or reading gaps from this past school year?) Summer Math Packet Camp (Need to finish a summer math packet before next school year?) Summer Reading List Camp (Need to finish a summer reading list before next school year?) ISEE Prep Camp (Applying to private schools?) Back to School Study Skills Camp (Need to learn how to get organized before the next school year?) Courses for Credit (Want to get ahead?) Writer’s Workshop (Need help with writing essays?)

We have several summer camps and programs to give high school-aged students a boost that will expand their learning from this past year!

Course Credit Recovery (Failed a course?) Courses for Credit (Want to get ahead?) Back to School Study Skills Camp (Need to learn how to get organized before the next school year?) ACT Prep (Want to improve your test performance?) College Application Help (Applying to colleges in the fall?) Summer Math Packet Camp (Need to finish a summer math packet before next school year?) Summer Reading List Camp (Need to finish a summer reading list before next school year?)

We have several summer programs to give students of all ages a boost that will expand their learning from this past year!

Customized Summer Tutoring Packages (Want to stay on track?) Reading Intervention Packages (Below grade-level in reading?) Math Intervention Packages (Below grade-level in math?)

Many of our summer courses are offered in hour increments, and they may be shared among siblings. The discount increases with more hours purchased, so if you’re serious about keeping your child on track, the more hours, the better the support and the better the discount!

Learning Lab provides a comprehensive summer learning program for students of all ages and with all types of learning styles. If your student is having a hard time keeping up in school, consider bringing them to the Learning Lab’s Assessment Center for an educational assessment.. The Assessment Center is unique to the Learning Lab, and its assessment services are a great way to uncover your student’s strengths and challenges!

Ready For More Summer Learning?

Check out Learning Lab’s summer enrichment programs here!

