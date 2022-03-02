19 Summer Camp Ideas for Your Family

By
Donna Vissman
-

Ready or not, summer is just around the corner. To avoid the question “what are we going to do today”, sign up for summer camps now. Here are a list of summer camps in and around Williamson County.

Barefoot Republic
photo from Barefoot Republic Facebook

1Barefoot Republic Camp

Barefoot Republic is a multi-cultural camp that celebrates diversity and builds unity by facilitating the development of Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse cultural, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. They have day camps which rotate at different locations all summer.

Learn more here. 

 

2Brentwood STEM Camp

405 Duke Drive, Franklin

Technology playground for future inventors: At RobotiX Institute, they offer a variety of Robotics lessons, customized for individual students. They provide structured Robotics education for those who are interested in STEM curriculum.

Learn more here.

Camp Marymount
photo from Camp Marymount Facebook

3Camp Marymount

1318 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview

Camp Marymount is a 79-year-old camp for children located in Fairview. Camp Marymount gives children experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Campers learn to live in a community with others and savor the simple things in life.

Learn more here. 

deer run camp
photo from Deer Run Camp

4Deer Run Camp

3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station

Everyday distractions are removed enabling campers to discover their strengths, explore new adventures, forge deep friendships, and complete challenges.

Passionate staff and counselors lead your child to authentically grow in faith, character, confidence, respect, and leadership. The staff-to-camper ratio is higher than required standards allowing for closer supervision, deeper relationships with the counselors and other campers, plus a more powerful camper experience. Deer Run offers day camps and overnight camps starting from ages 5 and up.

Learn more here.

Currey Ingram
photo from Currey Ingram Facebook

5Currey Ingram

6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood

On an 83-acre campus, campers will enjoy nature trails, creek, sports fields, and creative indoor space at Currey Ingram Academy’s two summer camps. Camp Beech Creek at Currey Ingram is a summer camp open to any children in rising kindergarten through sixth grade. There’s also an ADHD summer treatment program that offers an intensive six-week summer treatment program for students with ADHD.

Learn more here. 

Whippoorwill Camp
photo from Whippoorwill Camp Facebook

6Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp

7840 Whippoorwill Lane, Fairview

Voted one of the best camps in Nashville and a summer tradition for more than 40 years! Located in beautiful Williamson County, campers choose their own activities every day. Options include swimming, crafts, rappelling and rock climbing, archery, horseback riding, and other activities.

Learn more here. 

williamson county parks and rec outdoor pools

7Williamson County Parks & Recreation

Multiple Locations

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) provides a variety of summer camp programs and activities for ages 4 to 17 at various facilities across Williamson County. The nine-week general summer day camp program is offered in May until July for ages 5 to 12. Camp Will is a 7-week, therapeutic summer day camp for Williamson County residents ages 6-23. Specialty camps (1-5 days) are offered in drama, art, science, Legos, cheer, dance, technology, music and sports at various locations throughout the county. For adventurous kids wanting one-day trips, sign up to shoot the rapids, skate, bowl, swim or visit an amusement park with Boredom Busters (ages 6-15) or JEAPS (ages 11-15). WCPR has not updated all of the camps on the website but open registration will begin in April.

Learn more here.

Creekside Riding
photo from Creekside Riding Facebook

8Creekside Riding Academy and Stables

2359 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin

They offer half and full-day camps where you will learn safety around horses, proper riding techniques, how to lunge a horse, and leading a horse. All rider levels are welcome at the camp.

Learn more here. 

 

Owl's Hill
photo from Owl’s Hill

9Owl’s Hill Sanctuary

454 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood

Summer camp provides rewarding opportunities for campers to learn about Tennessee wildlife and the environment in a natural setting through games, hikes, exploration, crafts, and live animal programs.

The camp is limited in size so each child receives individual attention. Registration includes a camp shirt, water bottle, and daily snack. Campers bring lunch Monday-Thursday. All camps include Friday kosher hotdog lunch, ice cream dessert, and water games.

Learn more here.

 

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood Facebook

10Cheekwood

1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville

At Cheekwood, kids of all ages can create their own masterpieces in the art studios, get outside and explore the gardens and more every week in June and July for ages 4-15. Camp is open June 6- July 31 with morning and afternoon sessions.

Learn more and register here.

photo from Adventure Science Center Facebook

11Science Quest Camp at Adventure Science Center

800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville

ScienceQuest Camp at Adventure Science Center provides a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6th, with special programs in the summer for rising 7th-9th graders. New this year, Adventure Science has partnered with Harpeth Hall and Montgomery Bell to offer off-site programs.

Programs combine science, technology, engineering, and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. ScienceQuest inspires a life-long passion for learning and teaches kids creative problem-solving skills, teamwork, persistence and follow-through in a fun learning environment.

Learn more here.

First Light Art Academy
photo from First Light Art Academy Facebook

12Firstlight Art Academy Day Camp

1710 General George Patton Drive # 108, Brentwood

Firstlight offers three options over the summer. A day camp (in the mornings), or a full-day camp from 9 am – 3 pm. Firstlight has something for all artists ages 4-14. New this year-Characters Camp where teens can learn to draw realistic cartoons based on human structure.

Learn more here.

Nashville Ballet
photo from Nashville Ballet

13Nashville Ballet Summer Camp

3630 Redmon Road, Nashville

Help your young artist strengthen the scope of their imagination through creative development and physical activity. Each camp theme is based on ballets that have been performed by Nashville Ballet, including Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pan. Children gain an appreciation for the classic art form by learning about each ballet’s plot, practicing choreography, acting out the story, making crafts, watching video performances of Nashville Ballet’s productions, and of course, taking ballet classes! Half-day camps start at age 3 with full-day camps starting at age 5.

Learn more here. 

Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo Facebook

14Nashville Zoo Summer Camp

3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Campers ages 4 to 18 are invited day camps full of Zoo favorites and new adventures. All camps incorporate animal trail exploration, games, crafts, WILD hands-on activities,and up-close animal encounters.

Most camps run from 9 am to 3 pm each day, with before-care available starting at 7:30 am and after-care available until 5:30 pm for an extra fee.

Learn more here.

Code Ninjas
photo from Code Ninjas Facebook

15Code Ninjas

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, math, and problem-solving. They gain vital skills while having a blast. Camps are designed for ages 7- 14 with a focus on javascript, game building, Minecraft, and app builders club.

Learn more here.

CMHoF
photo from Country Music Hall of Fame

16County Music Hall of Fame – Songwriting Camp 

222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville

Songwriting camp at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum offers a fun and unforgettable experience where budding songwriters can hone their craft, learn from professionals, and make new friends. Camp includes one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, performance coaching, recording experiences, workshops led by special guests, and much more. Campers will also enjoy unlimited access to the museum galleries and a tour of Historic RCA Studio B, located on Nashville’s Music Row. Designed for ages 11 – 18.

Learn more here. 

Nashville children's Theatre
photo from Nashville Children’s Theatre Facebook

17Nashville Children’s Theatre

25 Middleton Street, Nashville

Nashville Children’s Theatre is a longstanding camp in Nashville. Their camps are for ages 4- 18 where you explore acting, being creative or developing your theatre skills. Camps run May 26 – July 31 from 9 am – 3 pm Monday thru Friday.

Learn more here. 

Camp Davis
photo from Camp Davis Facebook

18Camp Davis 

801 Percy Warner Park, Nashville

The flagship summer program of the Gordon JCC Camp Davis has another incredible summer in store for 2022. New leadership. New songs. Same ruach. At the center of the Camp Davis experience are six values pulled from Jewish tradition: Love, Righteousness, Holy Community, Nature, Growth, and most importantly Fun.

A combination of their time-tested Traditional Camp and top-quality Specialty Tracks means that there is something for everyone. No matter who you are or where you come from, the Camp Davis family welcomes you.

Learn more here. 

Flour Power Cooking Studio
photo from Flour Power Cooking Studio Facebook

19FlourPower Kids Cooking Studio

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

The summer camp schedule offers experiences for your little chef. Ages for classes range from 8 -12 beginning in June until August. Classes listed are Chocolate Factory, Grandma’s Souther Kitchen, and more.

Learn more here. 

