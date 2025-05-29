Summer Bridge Camp Bus Information Now Available

Parents of students riding general education buses may now look up their bus route information for Summer Bridge Camp.

On the Bus Routes & Transportation page, families may find their route information by clicking the Summer Bridge Camp Bus Routes button. It is recommended to check before the first day in case of any changes.

To see the schedule on the Stopfinder app, scroll through the calendar to June 3.

Bus riders with special needs will be contacted by their driver starting May 27.

