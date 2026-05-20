Summer Bridge Camp Bus Information Now Available

Families of students riding general education buses may now look up bus route information for Summer Bridge Camp.

Those details can be found by visiting the Transportation page of the WCS website and selecting the link that reads Summer Bridge Camp Bus Information. Families are encouraged to check the route the day before the first day of class in case there are any last-minute changes. Students who will be riding a special education bus will be contacted by their driver starting May 26.

As always, families who use the Stopfinder bus app will also be able to access bus schedule information; however, the summer bus schedule won’t be available in the mobile app until May 22 when the current school year has come to an end.

Source: WCS

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