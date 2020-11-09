Sugar Drop Now Open in New Location

Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party and sweet supply shop, just opened in their new location at 574 Franklin Road in Franklin. Sugar Drop moved from 7020 Church Street E. in Brentwood.

On Saturday, November 7, the new Franklin Road location opened to the public.

Inside the store, you will find favorites from the old location, a sprinkle wall, a balloon bar, and a wall of cookie cutters filled with over 700 options.

In addition to bakery items and Blue Bell ice cream, Sugar Drop will roll out a breakfast menu with options of baked oatmeal, sweet potato biscuit, a daily selection of scones, homemade granola, monkey bread bowl, and homemade pop tarts. They will be serving Stay Golden Coffee in a traditional drip or iced nitro coffee, and a cappuccino punch. On Friday and Saturday, you can try the Sugar Drop cake donuts while supplies last.

Hours for the new location will be Monday – Saturday 8 am – 5 pm, Thursday – Saturday, 8 am – 7 pm, and closed on Sunday.

Sugar Drop stated, “Where are we moving?! Just a hop skip down Franklin Road! We will be just north of downtown Franklin, right off of Holly Tree Gap for those who cut across town or take Moores Lane and come over the hill”

When we asked what shoppers can expect at the new Sugar Drop, O’Dell states, “At the new location, customers can expect to feel like they just stepped into the most amazing Willy Wonka of Williamson County experience ever! The expanded brand new location will have a gorgeous private party room, great for corporate events and gatherings, an expanded menu and hours to include a delicious breakfast and full-service bakery and ice cream counter, and an expanded retail experience that will include new and exciting offerings from over 20 new vendors.”

And that’s not all, she continued, “The location will feature a candy chandelier, dessert ceiling, glitter floors, custom neon, an expanded sprinkle wall and a rolling ladder for easy access to our 750 cookie-cutter styles. Cake and cookie DIY kits will also be available daily for customers to be able to walk in and create their own designer desserts.”

Soon, customers will be able to see the calendar of events for the new location later in November.

