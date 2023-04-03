Sugar Drop Creates Cakes for Covenant Fundraiser

Local Franklin bakery, Sugar Drop, has created a fundraiser called Cakes for Covenant.

The bakery is asking home bakers to make their family recipe or crowd-favorite baked good item, to place in an online auction to raise money for The Covenant School community.

They shared, “Cakes for Covenant is a way to bring together the baking industry for a purpose. From home bakers to professional pastry chefs, we are all seeking a way to use our gifts to make Nashville a better place. To that end, we are hosting a city-wide virtual bake sale. 100% of the profits will go to the Covenant Church community.”

All baked goods must be delivered to Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Suite 110 in Franklin, on Thursday, April 13th or Friday, April 14th between 10a-7p. You must be able to deliver your items during that time in order to participate. Items must be boxed and labeled with your name at drop-off.

The online auction will begin on Wednesday, April 12th. Successful bidders can pick up their items starting on Saturday, April 15th at Sugar Drop in Franklin.

Register your baked good here.