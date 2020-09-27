Sugar Drop Announces Relocation

Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party and sweet supply shop in Brentwood, is on the move.

The shop announced, via Facebook, they are moving to 574 Franklin Road, Franklin from their current location at 7020 Church Street E. in Brentwood.

Sugar Drop stated, “Where are we moving?! Just a hop skip down Franklin Road! We will be just north of downtown Franklin, right off of Holly Tree Gap for those who cut across town or take Moores Lane and come over the hill”

The new location will be across the street from Herban Market.

Owner Brooke O’Dell shared with us that they will be relocating at the end of October with plans of holding a grand opening at the new location in November.

Customers can expect to take part in a moving sale that will begin in October where O’Dell says you can find deals on displays, equipment and other bargains for busy bakers.

When we asked what shoppers can expect at the new Sugar Drop, O’Dell states, “At the new location, customers can expect to feel like they just stepped into the most amazing Willy Wonka of Williamson County experience ever! The expanded brand new location will have a gorgeous private party room, great for corporate events and gatherings, an expanded menu and hours to include a delicious breakfast and full-service bakery and ice cream counter, and an expanded retail experience that will include new and exciting offerings from over 20 new vendors.”

And that’s not all, she continued, “The location will feature a candy chandelier, dessert ceiling, glitter floors, custom neon, an expanded sprinkle wall and a rolling ladder for easy access to our 750 cookie-cutter styles. Cake and cookie DIY kits will also be available daily for customers to be able to walk in and create their own designer desserts.”

Soon, customers will be able to see the calendar of events for the new location beginning in November.

Follow Sugar Drop on Facebook for the latest updates on the new location.