Subway’s New Year Lineup Delivers Protein Power and Bold Flavor

Subway is starting 2026 with two new value-focused menu initiatives designed to provide high-protein options and affordable daily deals. Beginning January 8, the sandwich chain introduced Protein Pockets at $3.99 and revamped its Sub of the Day program with six-inch subs priced at $4.99. Both offerings aim to deliver quality ingredients and substantial portions at accessible price points for budget-conscious customers seeking nutritious meal options.

New Protein Pockets Feature Over 20 Grams of Protein

Subway’s Protein Pockets represent a departure from traditional sandwich formats, utilizing a soft tortilla with toasted wheat flavor as the foundation. Each pocket contains more than 20 grams of protein along with fresh vegetables and signature sauces. The portable format positions Protein Pockets as a convenient option for customers prioritizing protein intake without premium pricing.

The initial Protein Pocket lineup includes four varieties. The Baja Chicken features grilled chicken with Monterey cheddar, smoky Baja Chipotle sauce, lettuce, Roma tomatoes and jalapeños. The Peppercorn Ranch Chicken combines grilled chicken with Monterey cheddar, zesty Peppercorn Ranch, lettuce, Roma tomatoes and pickles. The Italian Trio includes Black Forest ham, aged pepperoni, Genoa salami, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo. The Turkey & Ham option contains oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Subway’s Sub of the Day Returns with Daily Six-Inch Deals

Subway has restructured its Sub of the Day program to offer a different six-inch submarine sandwich each day of the week for $4.99. Customers can upgrade any Sub of the Day to a meal with a drink, chips or cookies for an additional $2. The rotating schedule assigns specific sandwich varieties to designated days, creating a predictable weekly pattern for regular customers.

The Sub of the Day calendar features Meatball Marinara on Monday, Classic Tuna on Tuesday, Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki on Wednesday, Oven-Roasted Turkey on Thursday, Black Forest Ham on Friday, Italian B.M.T. on Saturday, and Spicy Italian on Sunday. This daily rotation provides variety while maintaining consistent pricing throughout the week.

Chief Marketing Officer Emphasizes Protein Value and Affordability

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Subway North America, highlighted the accessibility of protein-rich options through the new menu items. According to Skena, many consumers seek increased dietary protein but encounter expensive or fried alternatives. The Protein Pockets provide over 20 grams of protein at $3.99 without compromising taste quality. The combination of Protein Pockets and the Sub of the Day lineup positions Subway to deliver freshly prepared food at competitive value points throughout 2026.

Sub Club Loyalty Program Complements Value Menu Initiatives

Subway’s Sub Club loyalty program, which launched in December 2025, enhances the value proposition for repeat customers. The program offers a free footlong sandwich for every four footlong purchases, providing additional savings beyond the advertised menu prices. Sub Club operates through Subway’s mobile app and website, creating a digital rewards system that encourages customer retention and frequent visits.

Availability and Ordering Information for New Menu Items

Protein Pockets and the revised Sub of the Day menu are available at participating Subway locations nationwide starting January 8, 2026. Customers can order through the Subway mobile app, at Subway.com, or at physical restaurant locations. The Sub Club loyalty program remains accessible through the same digital channels for customers interested in earning rewards on their purchases.

