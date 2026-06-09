Subway Teams Up With Disney for Live-Action Moana Movie Meal Deal

Starting June 11, Subway is launching a new Moana Movie Meal Deal in partnership with Walt Disney Studios, timed to the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana opening in theaters July 10. For $1 more, guests can upgrade any meal and receive a collectible cup plus access to a $15 Fandango promo code toward movie tickets. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Subway Moana Movie Meal Deal?

For just $1 more, Subway guests can upgrade any six-inch, footlong, wrap, or salad meal to a Moana Movie Meal Deal. The deal includes one of five collectible cups designed in collaboration with Disney Creative Studios, featuring characters from the film — Moana, Maui, “Mini-Maui,” Pua, or Heihei. Guests can collect all five at participating Subway restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

How to Get the $15 Fandango Promo Code

Each collectible cup includes a QR code in the design. Scan it, upload an image of your receipt, and receive a $15 Fandango Promo Code to use toward seeing Disney’s live-action Moana in theaters. The film opens July 10.

When Does the Subway Moana Deal Start?

The Moana Movie Meal Deal launches June 11 at participating Subway restaurants nationwide. The promotion runs through the summer alongside the theatrical release of Disney’s Moana on July 10.

What Else Is Part of the Subway x Disney Moana Campaign?

Beyond the meal deal, Subway is rolling out a broader campaign inspired by the film. Participating locations will feature wayfinding-inspired creative, theatrical window wraps, and themed digital menu experiences. The campaign also extends to a co-branded digital destination, in-app takeovers, custom social content, and a music-driven experience inspired by the film’s island spirit.

Walmart is also part of the campaign’s retail footprint, giving fans additional ways to engage with the Moana theme beyond Subway locations.

Can You Add Anything Extra to the Moana Meal Deal?

Subway is also offering Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar Flavor as an add-on at restaurants nationwide. The snack is baked with real cheese and no artificial colors or flavors.

For full details on the Moana Movie Meal Deal, collectible cups, and how to redeem the Fandango promo code, visit subway.com/en-us/moana or the Subway app.

Source: Subway