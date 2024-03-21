Subway’s Sauces Headed to Grocery Stores Nationwide

Subway is teaming up with T. Marzetti Company, a leading specialty foods manufacturer, to give consumers more of its most beloved sauces, just in time for National Sauce Month. Four sauce flavors, which can be used for dipping, cooking and more, are debuting at grocery stores and retailers across the country:

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Baja Chipotle

Creamy Italian MVP

“Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests’ in-restaurant favorites, and we’ve added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause.”

The Subway® Sauce program helps support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund – a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists, Subway restaurant employees. Scholarship recipients receive $2,500 (USD) towards their secondary education. Since its inception, more than 1,700 scholarships have been awarded.

Subway’s four 16-ounce bottled sauces will roll out to select U.S. grocers and retail stores next week, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson’s, with more to be added. Subway and T. Marzetti also collaborated on recipes that highlight the unique flavor of each sauce, like Asian Chicken Bowl or Grilled Shrimp Salsa. To download these and other recipes, visit newsroom.Subway.com .

To learn more about the Subway Cares Foundation and the Fresh Start Scholarship program, visit SubwayCares.org .

Source: Restaurant News

